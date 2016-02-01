Death toll in Damascus increased to 76

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for three deadly bombings that rocked a Shiite district south of the capital Damascus on Sunday, killing over 76 people.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the triple bombings rocked the sprawling Sayyidah Zaynab district, which is guarded by the Shiite Lebanese Hezbollah group in the southern countryside of Damascus.

The first explosion was caused by a booby-trapped car that targeted a passenger bus on the al-Sudan street in that area, state news agency SANA said, adding that after the first bombing, two suicide bombers detonated their explosive belt in a crowed of people, who gathered at the blast site Meanwhile, a source familiar with the incident told Xinhua that the explosions killed 76 people, adding that the death toll could rise as tens of wounded people are critically wounded.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition monitor, said 25 Shiite fighters were among those killed.