    ‘Thank you': Giant sign welcoming Trump displayed on Tel Aviv beach

    • 13 October, 2025
    • 12:31
    A massive sign thanking US President Donald Trump is on display on the Tel Aviv beach, footage aired by Channel 12 shows, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

    "Thank you," the sign reads, featuring a silhouette of Trump's head, hovering over two blue stripes and blue Stars of David symbolizing the Israeli flag.

    The writing also includes the word "home" in English and Hebrew.

    Tramp İsraildə nəhəng təşəkkür banneri ilə qarşılanıb
    Трампа встретили в Израиле гигантским баннером с благодарностями

