    Thailand floods: death toll exceeds 50

    27 November, 2025
    • 15:58
    Thailand floods: death toll exceeds 50

    Fifty-five people have died in floods that hit southern Thailand, Reuters wrote, citing an official government source.

    Tailandda daşqın qurbanlarının sayı 55-ə çatıb
    В Таиланде число жертв наводнения возросло до 55 человек

