Thailand floods: death toll exceeds 50
Other countries
- 27 November, 2025
- 15:58
Fifty-five people have died in floods that hit southern Thailand, Reuters wrote, citing an official government source.
Latest News
16:55
Photo
Azerbaijan embassy officials visit Colombey les Deux Églises, honor de Gaulle legacyForeign policy
16:52
Zakharova: Lavrov won't attend OSCE Foreign Ministers' Council meeting in AustriaRegion
16:49
Türkiye-Azerbaijan media platform proves effective, diplomat saysMedia
16:32
Caspian countries extend ban on sturgeon fishing until 2026Region
16:22
Media literacy goes beyond distinguishing real news from disinformation, Kyrgyz officialMedia
16:16
AZAL and Jordanian delegation discuss expansion of cooperation in civil aviationInfrastructure
16:11
Liga Siceva: Azerbaijan becoming gateway for Baltic businesses to South CaucasusBusiness
16:05
Mikayil Jabbarov re-elected as President of Azerbaijan Wrestling FederationIndividual sports
16:04