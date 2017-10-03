Terror attack thwarted in France ahead of football match

Tashkent. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Terror attack thwarted in France ahead of match PSG-Bordeaux in the 8th round of the France Championship.

Report informs referring to the Daily Mail, explosive device linked to the mobile phone was found at the Parc des Princes stadium where match took place.

French law enforcement detained five people as suspect. One of them was previously under surveillance.

The match attended by 47,000 fans ended with PSG’s victory at 6:2.