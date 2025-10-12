Tel Aviv airport to close for cargo aircraft during Trump's visit

Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv will temporarily suspend operations for private and cargo aircraft on Monday due to the upcoming visit of US President Donald Trump to Israel.

According to Report, citing TASS, the restriction was confirmed by a source in aviation control circles.

"According to the airport's notice, from 03:00 to 11:00 UTC (07:00 to 15:00 Baku time), landings of private and general aviation aircraft will be prohibited at Tel Aviv Airport. Additionally, a ban on the arrival of cargo aircraft will remain in effect until 13:00 UTC (17:00 Baku time)," the source said. The notice has been communicated to all users of the country"s airspace.

Preparations for President Trump's visit are already in full swing. As previously reported, Trump is expected to arrive in Israel on Monday morning. He will meet with families of hostages abducted by the radical Palestinian group Hamas during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, and later deliver remarks at the Knesset.