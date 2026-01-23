Talks between Ukraine, Russia, US begin in Abu Dhabi

Trilateral talks between the delegations of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States have begun in Abu Dhabi, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, Report informs, citing the UAE Foreign Ministry.

"The talks began today in Abu Dhabi. According to the schedule, they will last for two days," the statement said.

Al Nahyan expressed hope that the trilateral dialogue will lead to tangible steps to end the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

The delegations of Ukraine, Russia, and the US arrived in Abu Dhabi today for trilateral talks on resolving the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Since the beginning of the war, representatives of the three countries have not yet met in a trilateral format.