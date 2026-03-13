COP discussion at Global Baku Forum: Implementation delayed

A panel session entitled "Beyond Negotiations: The Battle to Keep COP Alive" has been held as part of the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

Speaking at the panel, Murat Kurum, Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye and President of COP31, stated that steps will be taken to implement the decisions already made at the upcoming COP conference in his country: "Türkiye has taken important steps in the fight against climate change. We will strive to share our accumulated experience at COP31. Joint work with Australia continues in preparation for the conference."

Kurum emphasized that Azerbaijan successfully hosted COP29.

Mukhtar Babayev, President of COP29 and Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Climate Change, in turn, drew attention to the question of the implementation of decisions made at previous conferences of the parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP) held to date.

He emphasized that climate finance has taken a back seat amid global events.

Former Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation (2013–2017) and COP22 President Salaheddine Mezouar stated that while there are certain calls for action in connection with the COP, the primary goal should be the implementation of the decisions made.

Former Egyptian Foreign Minister and COP27 President Sameh Shoukry noted that expanding climate finance is an effective process: "The world recognizes that there are certain shortcomings in the implementation of these commitments. We must find new ways. For example, we can engage the private sector in this area. Currently, there is a disconnect between the global South and North. We are trying to find a common solution to climate change issues."

Former Bulgarian President Petar Stoyanov noted that the world's population is suffering as a result of two ongoing wars: "We must maintain the principle of simplification in governance. Populism is detrimental to these processes. We must understand that this runs counter to the interests and development of millions of people. This leads to global problems, including climate change. Middle powers have influence in their regions, and their support is important in the context of multilateralism. We can reach useful agreements with middle powers on various fronts."

Hafsat Abiola, Climate Justice Program Lead at Vital Voices Global Partnership and President of the Women in Africa Initiative, noted that women must also be involved in addressing climate challenges.