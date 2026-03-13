Azerbaijan's accession to the Central Asian consultative meetings was a historic step and opened up new opportunities for strengthening ties between Central Asia and the South Caucasus, Abdulaziz Kamilov, adviser to the President of Uzbekistan on Foreign Policy, said at the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

"The participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the Central Asian Leaders' Summit, where Azerbaijan joined the regional dialogue, was an important step. This event is of great significance for strengthening ties between the regions of Central Asia and the South Caucasus," he said.

He noted that the countries are currently discussing the creation of a new geo-economic space that will enhance connectivity between the two regions.

According to the adviser to the president of Uzbekistan, the development of such cooperation will contribute to the expansion of trade and economic relations, interaction in the energy sector, and the strengthening of humanitarian ties.