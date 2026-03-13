Azerbaijan plans to clear over 65,000 hectares of land from mines

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Karabakh
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 13:13
    In 2026, it is planned to clear more than 65,000 hectares of territory in Azerbaijan's liberated lands from mines, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said while presenting the government's activity summary for 2025 in parliament, Report informs.

    The premier noted that extensive demining operations continue in the liberated territories:

    "In 2025, 69,200 hectares, and in total since 2020, nearly 249,000 hectares of territory in the liberated areas have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, with the total number of findings amounting to 237,000 items."

    Ali Asadov liberated territories demining operations
    Bu il 65 min hektardan artıq ərazinin minalardan təmizlənməsi planlaşdırılır
    Асадов: В Азербайджане в 2026г планируется разминировать более 65 тыс. га земель

