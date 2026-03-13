Azerbaijan plans to clear over 65,000 hectares of land from mines
Karabakh
- 13 March, 2026
- 13:13
In 2026, it is planned to clear more than 65,000 hectares of territory in Azerbaijan's liberated lands from mines, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said while presenting the government's activity summary for 2025 in parliament, Report informs.
The premier noted that extensive demining operations continue in the liberated territories:
"In 2025, 69,200 hectares, and in total since 2020, nearly 249,000 hectares of territory in the liberated areas have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, with the total number of findings amounting to 237,000 items."
