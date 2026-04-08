Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Syria reopens airspace and resumes Damascus flights

    Other countries
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 15:14
    Syria reopens airspace and resumes Damascus flights

    Syria has reopened its airspace and resumed operations at Damascus International Airport, according to the state news agency SANA.

    According to the country's Civil Aviation Authority, Syria has restored all air corridors and resumed air traffic.

    "The Syrian Arab Republic has reopened all air routes and restored air connectivity. Operations at Damascus International Airport have resumed, including the arrival and departure of regular flights under normal conditions," the statement said.

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