Syria reopens airspace and resumes Damascus flights
Other countries
- 08 April, 2026
- 15:14
Syria has reopened its airspace and resumed operations at Damascus International Airport, according to the state news agency SANA.
According to the country's Civil Aviation Authority, Syria has restored all air corridors and resumed air traffic.
"The Syrian Arab Republic has reopened all air routes and restored air connectivity. Operations at Damascus International Airport have resumed, including the arrival and departure of regular flights under normal conditions," the statement said.
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