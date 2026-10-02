Switzerland approves 145 million euro funding for Ukraine recovery projects

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The Swiss Federal Council has approved funding for eight projects in the energy, public transport and water supply sectors aimed at supporting Ukraine's reconstruction, Report informs.

The projects have a total value of 135 million Swiss francs, equivalent to more than 145 million euros, according to the Swiss government.

The projects were selected through a competitive process among Swiss companies with branches in Ukraine.

"These projects should contribute to preserving and creating jobs, as well as improving the qualifications of local specialists," the government said.

At the same time, the projects will enable Swiss companies to strengthen their operations and partnerships in Ukraine, according to the statement.