Sweden to push for frozen Russian assets to benefit Ukraine, finance minister says

    • 10 October, 2025
    • 16:02
    Sweden intends to push for an EU decision to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, despite the contradictions on this issue, Bloomberg said on Friday, Report informs via Interfax.

    "We will do everything possible to ensure that all countries support this plan," the agency quoted Swedish Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson as saying.

    According to her, some countries are more reserved and do not want to do as much to finance Ukraine as Sweden, as well as the Nordic and Baltic states.

    Earlier, it was reported that the European Commission is considering the possibility of using Russian frozen assets in the amount of about 170 billion euros, which are currently stored in the Euroclear financial depository, located in Brussels. It is assumed that 140 billion euros of these funds will go to a reparations loan to Ukraine. This issue is expected to be considered at the EU summit on October 23-24.

    İsveç dondurulan Rusiya aktivlərinin Ukraynanın xeyrinə istifadəsinə nail olmağa çalışacaq
    Швеция будет добиваться использования замороженных активов РФ в пользу Украины

