    Suspect arrested after 'damaging' JD Vance's Ohio home

    A suspect was arrested after allegedly damaging four windows at Vice President JD Vance's home in Ohio early Monday morning, Report informs via The Independent.

    William DeFoor, 26, has been charged with one count each of obstructing official business, criminal damaging or endangering, criminal trespass and vandalism, FOX 19 NOW reported.

    US Secret Service called for Cincinnati police at 12:15 a.m. (GMT-5) after seeing someone "running eastbound" from Vance's East Walnut Hills home.

    According to an arrest report, DeFoor was seen by a US Secret Service agent walking onto Vance's property and "damaging four of the victim's residential windows and the victim's vehicle."

    He was detained by Secret Service agents soon after, according to a statement from the US Secret Service.

    When officers told the suspect his rights, he responded, "I don't know," according to the information.

    "The US Secret Service is coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department and the US Attorney's Office as charging decisions are reviewed," the statement said.

    Vance and his family are out of town and were not home at the time of the incident, the agency said.

    Authorities are investigating whether the suspect was targeting Vance or his family, a federal law enforcement source told CNN.

    The source said they did not believe the person had entered Vance's home.

    It's not DeFoor's first time facing criminal charges, according to court documents obtained by Fox 19.

    In April, DeFoor pleaded guilty to two counts of vandalism after he caused more than $2,000 worth of damages to an interior design company in Hyde Park, an affluent area outside of Cincinnati.

    He was sentenced to treatment at a mental health facility for two years and was required to pay $5,550 in restitution, according to the report.

    DeFoor is set to be arraigned in Hamilton County Municipal Court on Tuesday.

    Cey Di Vensin evinin şüşələrini sındıran şəxsin kimliyi müəyyənləşib - YENİLƏNİB
    Полиция установила личность мужчины, сломавшего стекла в доме Вэнса - ОБНОВЛЕНО

