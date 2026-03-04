Around 30% of electricity generation in Japan depends on liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, and the government is therefore developing emergency measures in case of supply disruptions from the Persian Gulf region, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said at a meeting of the budget committee of the lower house of parliament.

According to her, the country's thermal power plants depend on oil imports for only 7% of their fuel needs and on LNG purchases for about 30%.

Takaichi noted that in the event of a crisis, the government, together with the private sector, would promptly redirect gas imports to supplies from other countries and to purchases on the spot market.

The prime minister also pointed out that Japan imports around 7 million tons of LNG annually from Persian Gulf countries, with Qatar being the main supplier. Most of these shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz.