Serbia, four other countries evacuate their citizens from Israel
Other countries
- 04 March, 2026
- 09:12
Citizens of Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Croatia have been evacuated from Israel.
According to the Balkan bureau of Report, they were initially transported from Israel to Sharm el-Sheikh on a special Air Serbia flight.
A total of 67 people have been evacuated.
According to available information, there are children among them.
The return of Serbian citizens from the conflict zone was organized by the country's government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
