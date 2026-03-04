Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Israeli army announces new wave of large-scale strikes against Iran

    Other countries
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 09:21
    Israeli army announces new wave of large-scale strikes against Iran

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced the beginning of a new series of large-scale strikes on Iranian territory, the IDF press service said in a statement, Report informs.

    "The IDF has launched a large-scale series of strikes on Iran," reads the statement.

    The IDF specified that the targets of the attacks are Iranian missile launchers and air defense systems.

    Israel Airstrikes on Iran Israel Defense Forces (IDF)
    İsrail Ordusu İrana qarşı yeni genişmiqyaslı hücum elan edib
    Армия Израиля объявила о новой волне масштабных ударов по Ирану

    Latest News

    10:27

    Russian-flagged sanctioned LNG tanker on fire in Mediterranean

    Other countries
    10:21

    Azerbaijan can export saffron to US, Europe and Arab countries

    Business
    10:19

    World Gold Council predicts increased demand for gold from global central banks

    Finance
    10:14

    Brent crude oil prices reach nearly $83

    Energy
    10:04

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market exceeds $86

    Energy
    10:03

    Embassy of Japan in Azerbaijan resumes consular services

    Foreign policy
    09:57

    Venezuela's PDVSA signs contract to export crude oil to US

    Energy
    09:50

    New Colombian ambassador arrives in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    09:42

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.03.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed