Israeli army announces new wave of large-scale strikes against Iran
Other countries
- 04 March, 2026
- 09:21
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced the beginning of a new series of large-scale strikes on Iranian territory, the IDF press service said in a statement, Report informs.
"The IDF has launched a large-scale series of strikes on Iran," reads the statement.
The IDF specified that the targets of the attacks are Iranian missile launchers and air defense systems.
