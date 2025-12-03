Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Stubb and Erdogan mull efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war

    Other countries
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 18:57
    Stubb and Erdogan mull efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war

    Finnish President Alexander Stubb and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, Report informs.

    "A good discussion with Recep Tayyip Erdogan. We compared notes on the efforts to end Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine and on the current situation in the Middle East. In both, Türkiye plays an important role. As Allies, we continue to work for peace," Stubb wrote on X.

    Stubb və Ərdoğan Rusiya‑Ukrayna müharibəsinin nizamlanması üzrə səyləri müzakirə ediblər
    Стубб и Эрдоган обсудили усилия по прекращению российско-украинской войны

