Stubb and Erdogan mull efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war
Other countries
- 03 December, 2025
- 18:57
Finnish President Alexander Stubb and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, Report informs.
"A good discussion with Recep Tayyip Erdogan. We compared notes on the efforts to end Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine and on the current situation in the Middle East. In both, Türkiye plays an important role. As Allies, we continue to work for peace," Stubb wrote on X.
