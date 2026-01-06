Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Stephen Miller: US ‘running Venezuela by definition'

    Other countries
    • 06 January, 2026
    • 08:27
    Stephen Miller: US ‘running Venezuela by definition'

    White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller backed President Trump's assertion that the US will govern Venezuela in the wake of the capture of its leader, Nicolás Maduro, Report informs referring to The Hill.

    "What the president said is true. The United States of America is running Venezuela. By definition, that's true," Miller told host Jake Tapper on CNN's "The Lead" on Monday.

    "We live in a world in which, you can talk about international niceties and everything else, but we live in a world, in the real world … that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power. These are the iron laws of the world since the beginning of world," he continued.

    After Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were taken into custody Saturday, Trump told reporters that the US will "run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition," adding that American oil companies will take control of Venezuela's petroleum infrastructure.

    Ağ Ev: Real dünya güc və qüdrətlə idarə olunur
    Белый дом: Реальный мир управляется "силой и мощью"

