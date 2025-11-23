Starmer, Trump discuss Ukraine peace plan
- 23 November, 2025
- 15:53
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer talked over the phone to US President Donald Trump to discuss the US plan on Ukrainian settlement, the Sky News noted citing a spokesperson for the UK premier's office, Report informs.
In his words, the leaders have tasked their negotiation teams with continuing discussions on the peace plan in Geneva on November 23.
Prior to the talk, Starmer phoned President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The premier's spokesman added that Starmer and Trump plan to have another phone conversation on November 23.
