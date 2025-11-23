Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Starmer, Trump discuss Ukraine peace plan

    Other countries
    • 23 November, 2025
    • 15:53
    Starmer, Trump discuss Ukraine peace plan

    UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer talked over the phone to US President Donald Trump to discuss the US plan on Ukrainian settlement, the Sky News noted citing a spokesperson for the UK premier's office, Report informs.

    In his words, the leaders have tasked their negotiation teams with continuing discussions on the peace plan in Geneva on November 23.

    Prior to the talk, Starmer phoned President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

    The premier's spokesman added that Starmer and Trump plan to have another phone conversation on November 23.

    Keir Starmer US President Donald Trump Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    СМИ: Стармер обсудил с Трампом мирный план по Украине

    Latest News

    17:50

    UK diplomats view US plan on Ukraine as working one

    Other countries
    17:26

    US does not want repeat of situation with Minsk agreements — Kellogg

    Other countries
    17:14

    Next FIFA Series tournament to be held in Azerbaijan

    Football
    16:54

    Hamas leaders in Cairo to discuss Gaza plan

    Other countries
    16:35

    Taiwan tests system capable of intercepting ballistic missiles

    Other countries
    16:14

    Ex-president of Brazil attempted to remove ankle bracelet

    Other countries
    15:53

    Starmer, Trump discuss Ukraine peace plan

    Other countries
    15:35

    Euronews: Azerbaijan deepening co-op with D-8

    Media
    15:17

    US may hand over Tomahawks to Kyiv in case of peaceful settlement

    Other countries
    All News Feed