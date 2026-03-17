Top 10 buyers of Azerbaijani oil
- 17 March, 2026
- 18:54
In January-February 2026, just over 3.6 million tons of oil were exported from Azerbaijan to more than 10 countries, Report informs with reference to the country's State Customs Committee.
The table below shows the list of the TOP 10 countries to which Azerbaijan exported oil in January-February:
|
№
|
Countries
|
Amount (tons)
|
Compared to January-February 2025
|
Value (USD)
|
Compared to January-February 2025
|
1
|
Italy
|
2,427,849.63
|
+0.5 %
|
1,142,038,000
|
-16.4 %
|
2
|
Romania
|
286,280.92
|
-0.01 %
|
140,707,000
|
-14.2 %
|
3
|
Portugal
|
223,549.41
|
+3.5 %
|
112,358,000
|
+3 %
|
4
|
Czechia
|
169,841.63
|
-58.6 %
|
83,922,000
|
-62..5 %
|
5
|
Germany
|
154,729.96
|
-69.1 %
|
65,259,000
|
-76.4 %
|
6
|
Croatia
|
86,166.17
|
-74.5 %
|
40,820,000
|
-78.3 %
|
7
|
Bulgaria
|
78,494.85
|
-*
|
37,415,000
|
-*
|
8
|
Tunisia
|
61,269.98
|
-*
|
29,499,000
|
-*
|
9
|
Türkiye
|
47,080.05
|
+3.2 times
|
22,103,000
|
+3 times
|
10
|
Indonesia
|
38,554.41
|
-*
|
17,866,000
|
-*
|
Others
|
26,490.38
|
x
|
12,421,000
|
x
|
Total
|
3,600,307.38
|
-24,65
|
1,704,408,000
|
-36.2