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    Top 10 buyers of Azerbaijani oil

    Energy
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 18:54
    Top 10 buyers of Azerbaijani oil

    In January-February 2026, just over 3.6 million tons of oil were exported from Azerbaijan to more than 10 countries, Report informs with reference to the country's State Customs Committee.

    The table below shows the list of the TOP 10 countries to which Azerbaijan exported oil in January-February:

    Countries

    Amount (tons)

    Compared to January-February 2025

    Value (USD)

    Compared to January-February 2025

    1

    Italy

    2,427,849.63

    +0.5 %

    1,142,038,000

    -16.4 %

    2

    Romania

    286,280.92

    -0.01 %

    140,707,000

    -14.2 %

    3

    Portugal

    223,549.41

    +3.5 %

    112,358,000

    +3 %

    4

    Czechia

    169,841.63

    -58.6 %

    83,922,000

    -62..5 %

    5

    Germany

    154,729.96

    -69.1 %

    65,259,000

    -76.4 %

    6

    Croatia

    86,166.17

    -74.5 %

    40,820,000

    -78.3 %

    7

    Bulgaria

    78,494.85

    -*

    37,415,000

    -*

    8

    Tunisia

    61,269.98

    -*

    29,499,000

    -*

    9

    Türkiye

    47,080.05

    +3.2 times

    22,103,000

    +3 times

    10

    Indonesia

    38,554.41

    -*

    17,866,000

    -*

    Others

    26,490.38

    x

    12,421,000

    x

    Total

    3,600,307.38

    -24,65

    1,704,408,000

    -36.2
    Azerbaijani oil
    Azərbaycanın neft ixrac etdiyi TOP 10 ölkə
    Опубликован список топ-10 стран-импортеров азербайджанской нефти

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