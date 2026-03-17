Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Kazakhstan and EU strengthen energy partnership

    Energy
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 18:59
    Kazakhstan and EU strengthen energy partnership

    Kazakhstan and the European Union discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the energy sector, including the development of renewable energy and the implementation of transnational projects.

    Report informs, citing the country's Ministry of Energy, that the relevant topics were discussed at the 9th meeting of the Kazakhstan–EU Subcommittee on Energy, Transport, Environment and Climate Change.

    The meeting was chaired on the Kazakh side by Vice Minister of Energy Sanzhar Zharkeshov, and on the EU side by Head of the Central Asia Division at the European External Action Service Dietmar Krissler.

    During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation in the energy sector. Particular emphasis was placed on the development of strategic partnership in the areas of sustainable raw material supply chains, batteries, and renewable hydrogen.

    It was noted that Kazakhstan is consistently increasing the share of green energy and plans to bring it to 15% by 2030.

    In addition, topics were raised concerning regional interconnectivity of energy systems, electricity trade in Central Asia, as well as cooperation in the field of gas infrastructure.

    Among the key areas is Kazakhstan's participation in regional energy projects, including the construction of the Kambarata Hydroelectric Power Plant within the framework of the Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan consortium.

    Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to continue active interaction and implementation of joint projects, which is expected to give additional impetus to the development of energy cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU.

    Kazakhstan and EU strengthen energy partnership
    Kazakhstan and EU strengthen energy partnership
    Kazakhstan and EU strengthen energy partnership
    Kazakhstan and EU strengthen energy partnership
    Kazakhstan and EU strengthen energy partnership
    Kazakhstan and EU strengthen energy partnership
    energy sector
    Photo
    Qazaxıstan və Aİ enerji tərəfdaşlığını gücləndirir
    Photo
    Казахстан и ЕС усиливают энергетическое партнерство

    Latest News

    20:32

    Canadian FM: Iran must stop attacks on Persian Gulf countries and Türkiye

    Region
    20:14

    MFA: Türkiye ready to host next round of Russia-Ukraine talks

    Region
    19:57

    Turkish, Canadian FMs discuss Iran war

    Region
    19:47

    IRGC carries out missile strikes on Israeli and US bases in 5 countries

    Other countries
    19:35

    US National Counterterrorism Center director resigns over war in Iran

    Other countries
    19:17

    Armenian, Omani FMs discuss cooperation and escalation in Middle East

    Other countries
    18:59
    Photo

    Kazakhstan and EU strengthen energy partnership

    Energy
    18:54

    Top 10 buyers of Azerbaijani oil

    Energy
    18:27

    Transportation of Kazakhstani oil via Azerbaijan reaches 4 million tons

    Energy
    All News Feed