Kazakhstan and EU strengthen energy partnership

Kazakhstan and the European Union discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the energy sector, including the development of renewable energy and the implementation of transnational projects.

Report informs, citing the country's Ministry of Energy, that the relevant topics were discussed at the 9th meeting of the Kazakhstan–EU Subcommittee on Energy, Transport, Environment and Climate Change.

The meeting was chaired on the Kazakh side by Vice Minister of Energy Sanzhar Zharkeshov, and on the EU side by Head of the Central Asia Division at the European External Action Service Dietmar Krissler.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation in the energy sector. Particular emphasis was placed on the development of strategic partnership in the areas of sustainable raw material supply chains, batteries, and renewable hydrogen.

It was noted that Kazakhstan is consistently increasing the share of green energy and plans to bring it to 15% by 2030.

In addition, topics were raised concerning regional interconnectivity of energy systems, electricity trade in Central Asia, as well as cooperation in the field of gas infrastructure.

Among the key areas is Kazakhstan's participation in regional energy projects, including the construction of the Kambarata Hydroelectric Power Plant within the framework of the Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan consortium.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to continue active interaction and implementation of joint projects, which is expected to give additional impetus to the development of energy cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU.