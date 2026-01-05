Starmer says he wants to see 'peaceful transition to democracy' in Venezuela
Other countries
- 05 January, 2026
- 20:44
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to reporters a little earlier, saying he wants to see a "peaceful transition to democracy" in Venezuela, Report informs via BBC.
"What's happened here in Venezuela is obviously really important. We have long championed a peaceful transition to democracy, because the president was illegitimate," he says.
International law needs to be the "anchor" for the country's future, he says, adding "it's for the US to set out its justifications for the actions that it's taken".
"It remains a complicated situation. The most important thing is stability and that peaceful transition to democracy," he says.
Latest News
21:33
President: Halting the waiver of Section 907 demonstrates how ungrateful the Biden-Blinken administration wasForeign policy
21:24
President of Azerbaijan: Joe Biden was very active in adopting section 907Foreign policy
21:20
President of Azerbaijan: 2025 can be considered a historic year in the context of Azerbaijan-US relationsForeign policy
21:16
President Ilham Aliyev: 2025 saw the end of the Azerbaijan-Armenia war from a political perspectiveDomestic policy
21:08
Venezuela orders police to find, arrest anyone involved in supporting US attackOther countries
20:55
Witkoff, Kushner to represent US at Ukraine talks, says White HouseOther countries
20:44
Starmer says he wants to see 'peaceful transition to democracy' in VenezuelaOther countries
20:28
EU sees conditions for democratic transition in VenezuelaOther countries
20:21