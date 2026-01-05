Starmer says he wants to see 'peaceful transition to democracy' in Venezuela

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to reporters a little earlier, saying he wants to see a "peaceful transition to democracy" in Venezuela, Report informs via BBC.

"What's happened here in Venezuela is obviously really important. We have long championed a peaceful transition to democracy, because the president was illegitimate," he says.

International law needs to be the "anchor" for the country's future, he says, adding "it's for the US to set out its justifications for the actions that it's taken".

"It remains a complicated situation. The most important thing is stability and that peaceful transition to democracy," he says.