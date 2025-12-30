Standing alongside Netanyahu, Trump indicates he'd welcome Turkish troops in Gaza
Other countries
- 30 December, 2025
- 09:08
Asked whether he'll allow Turkish troops in Gaza, US President Donald Trump pivots by reiterating that he has a "great relationship" with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly come out against granting Ankara a foothold in Gaza through the International Stabilization Force that the US is working to set up. The US is said to be looking to convince Israel to remove its veto on Türkiye's involvement touting the latter's ability to influence Hamas.
"We'll be talking about it, and if it's good, I think that's good… Türkiye's been great," Trump says.
Netanyahu doesn't weigh in on the matter, though, the question wasn't posed to him.
