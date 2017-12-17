South Korean tourists injured in bus accident in Japan's Hokkaido

Baku. 17 december. REPORT.AZ/ A sightseeing bus carrying 34 South Korean tourists and a driver had an accident in Hokkaido, northern Japan on Sunday and some of the tourists sustained serious injuries.

Report informs citing Xinhuanet, the bus slipped out of the snow-covered road and rolled over around 4:40 p.m. local time on its way to a tourist spot in Furano City.

All the 35 people onboard the bus including the driver have been sent to hospital and several of them were seriously injured, local firefighters were quoted as saying.

Local police have been looking into the cause of the accident.