Six killed in Russian airstrikes on Ukraine

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Six people have been killed and nine others injured in Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, local authorities said, Report informs.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, noted that Russian forces launched a missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv on the evening of October 11.

He added that the missile struck a grocery store, sparking a fire that was later contained over an area of 300 square meters.

According to him, the attack damaged the store building, five vehicles, two apartment blocks, and a private house. Three people were killed and nine injured in the strike. The wounded included three children.

Meanwhile, the city of Ivano-Frankivsk also came under attack from Russian drones. According to Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the regional military administration, initial reports indicated that two people had been killed and one injured.

She explained that the injured person later died in hospital, bringing the death toll in Ivano-Frankivsk to three.

Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv said the attack also caused damage to civilian infrastructure.