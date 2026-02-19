Shehbaz Sharif visiting Washington
Other countries
- 19 February, 2026
- 13:47
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is on an official visit to the United States, Report informs via Daily Pakistan.
The trip is being made at the invitation of US President Donald Trump.
Sharif will attend the first meeting of the Board of Peace on Gaza, to be held today in Washington.
The Pakistani delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and the Prime Minister's Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.
Latest News
14:56
Gulshan Rzayeva: WUF13 to be key milestone in development of safe, sustainable, and inclusive citiesEconomy
14:41
Photo
Azerbaijan, AIPA discuss expanding interparliamentary tiesForeign policy
14:36
UN Sec.-Gen. to present review of New Urban Agenda implementationOther countries
14:28
National NGO Forum: Amnesty International has completely lost the trust of Azerbaijani societyForeign policy
14:26
WUF13 official: About 70% of world population to live in cities by 2050Economy
14:20
Hikmat Hajiyev: Baku court's decision on Vardanyan logical conclusion of 30-year conflictForeign policy
14:16
Ukrainian drones strike oil depot in Russia's Pskov regionOther countries
14:11
Colonialism and global inequality hinder international cooperation, says BIGForeign policy
14:08