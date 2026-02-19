Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Shehbaz Sharif visiting Washington

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is on an official visit to the United States, Report informs via Daily Pakistan.

    The trip is being made at the invitation of US President Donald Trump.

    Sharif will attend the first meeting of the Board of Peace on Gaza, to be held today in Washington.

    The Pakistani delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and the Prime Minister's Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

    Şahbaz Şərif Vaşinqtona gedib
    Премьер Пакистана прибыл в Вашингтон для участия в Совете мира по Газе

