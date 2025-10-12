Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Sharif: Pakistan to give tough response to any provocation from Afghanistan

    Other countries
    • 12 October, 2025
    • 12:03
    Sharif: Pakistan to give tough response to any provocation from Afghanistan

    Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the provocative actions of Afghanistan in the border areas.

    According to Report, citing Daily Pakistan, the Prime Minister stated that the Pakistani army delivered a powerful response and destroyed several Afghan posts, forcing the Taliban to retreat.

    Sharif emphasized that every subsequent provocation will receive a strong and effective response, adding that terrorist organizations are being supported by certain forces based in Afghanistan.

    According to him, Islamabad hopes that the Afghan government will not allow its territory to be used to destabilize the situation in Pakistan.

    On October 11, Afghan militants attacked border checkpoints on the Pakistan state border.

    Pakistan Afghanistan border clashes
    Şahbaz Şərif Əfqanıstanın hər təxribatına sərt cavab veriləcəyini bildirib
    Шариф: Пакистан даст жесткий ответ на любую провокацию Афганистана

    Latest News

    12:33

    Media: President of Cameroon plans to rule until age 100

    Other countries
    12:20

    Hackers leak data of 5.7 million Qantas customers

    ICT
    12:03

    Sharif: Pakistan to give tough response to any provocation from Afghanistan

    Other countries
    11:47
    Photo

    Film about Azerbaijani alpinist wins award in Italy

    Individual sports
    11:23
    Photo

    SOCAR holds special event for children of martyrs and veterans

    Domestic policy
    11:10

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Spain

    Foreign policy
    11:07

    Qarabag climb 14 more spots in world club rankings

    Football
    10:57

    Katz: Destruction of tunnels to be main task after return of hostages

    Other countries
    10:29

    Erdogan to visit Egypt for Gaza peace summit

    Region
    All News Feed