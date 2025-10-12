Sharif: Pakistan to give tough response to any provocation from Afghanistan
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the provocative actions of Afghanistan in the border areas.
According to Report, citing Daily Pakistan, the Prime Minister stated that the Pakistani army delivered a powerful response and destroyed several Afghan posts, forcing the Taliban to retreat.
Sharif emphasized that every subsequent provocation will receive a strong and effective response, adding that terrorist organizations are being supported by certain forces based in Afghanistan.
According to him, Islamabad hopes that the Afghan government will not allow its territory to be used to destabilize the situation in Pakistan.
On October 11, Afghan militants attacked border checkpoints on the Pakistan state border.
