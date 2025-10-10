Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    The US Senate advanced its version of a colossal package to authorize funding for the Pentagon in the midst of the ongoing government shutdown, Report informs via Fox News.

    The 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which had been gathering dust as lawmakers worked to break through holds on the bill for over a month, advanced in the upper chamber on a bipartisan vote. The legislation would authorize roughly $925 billion in defense spending.

    However, successful advancement of the bill after a marathon Senate vote on amendments came as the government entered Day 9 of the government shutdown with no clear end in sight. Lawmakers in the upper chamber aren't expected to return until Tuesday, all but guaranteeing that military service members won't get their paychecks next week.

    Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Roger Wicker, R-Miss., formally announced the breakthrough on the Senate floor after Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-SD, teased a possible vote Thursday morning. Wicker noted that in a particularly partisan moment in the upper chamber, the NDAA was able to sail through committee earlier this year on a near-unanimous vote.

    "In this time, when we can't seem to muster up a 60-vote majority to keep us in business as a federal government, we were able to pass the National Defense Authorization Act by a vote of 26-to-1," Wicker said.

    ABŞ Senatı 2026-cı ilin hərbi xərclərini 925 milyard dollar məbləğində təsdiq edib
    Сенат США одобрил военные расходы на 2026 год в размере $925 млрд

