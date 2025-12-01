Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Security guarantees for Ukraine remain vague after Kyiv-Washington talks

    Other countries
    • 01 December, 2025
    • 08:13
    Security guarantees for Ukraine remain vague after Kyiv-Washington talks

    The issue of Western security guarantees for Kyiv remains unresolved following talks between the US and Ukraine in Florida, The Wall Street Journal noted, citing sources, Report informs.

    According to the news outlet, Sunday's discussions covered a range of topics, including the prospects for elections in Ukraine and the territorial dispute.

    Security guarantees for Kyiv were also on the agenda, but the matter remains unsettled.

    The US delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, the State Department said.

    The Ukrainian delegation was led by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and included First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia.

    Following the meeting, Rubio described the talks as constructive while emphasizing that significant work lies ahead.

    He added that the US remains optimistic about achieving a peaceful settlement, but maintains a realistic outlook.

    Ukraine Russia United States
    WSJ: Ukrayna üçün təhlükəsizlik zəmanətləri məsələsi həll olunmamış qalıb
    WSJ: Вопрос гарантий безопасности для Украины остался нерешенным

    Latest News

    08:41

    Maduro tells US officials ready to resign in 18 months

    Other countries
    08:31
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev shares post on anniversary of liberation of Lachin from occupation

    Domestic policy
    08:24

    Trump says settlement talks with Ukraine going well

    Other countries
    08:13

    Security guarantees for Ukraine remain vague after Kyiv-Washington talks

    Other countries
    00:00

    Five years pass since liberation of Azerbaijan's Lachin

    Domestic policy
    17:47

    Putin to receive Witkoff in Moscow before December 4-5

    Region
    17:30

    Araghchi: Iran is interested in expanding energy cooperation with Türkiye

    Region
    16:48

    Marijana Kujundžić: Gender-based violence - serious human rights violation

    Domestic policy
    16:36

    Israel's Netanyahu seeks pardon in years-long corruption trial

    Other countries
    All News Feed