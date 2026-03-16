Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Saudi air defenses shoot down 30 drones launched from Iran

    Other countries
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 09:34
    Saudi air defenses shoot down 30 drones launched from Iran

    Saudi Arabia's air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 30 drones launched from Iranian territory, the kingdom's defense authorities said.

    According to the official statement, the drones were detected and neutralized over the airspace of the Eastern Province (Ash-Sharqiyah). The interceptions occurred over the past several hours.

    Authorities reported that the drones arrived in five separate groups consisting of six, five, three, nine, and seven drones, respectively.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Səudiyyə Ərəbistanının şərqində daha 30 İran dronu zərərsizləşdirilib
    Саудовская Аравия нейтрализовала на востоке страны еще 30 иранских дронов

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