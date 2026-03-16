Saudi air defenses shoot down 30 drones launched from Iran
Other countries
- 16 March, 2026
- 09:34
Saudi Arabia's air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 30 drones launched from Iranian territory, the kingdom's defense authorities said.
According to the official statement, the drones were detected and neutralized over the airspace of the Eastern Province (Ash-Sharqiyah). The interceptions occurred over the past several hours.
Authorities reported that the drones arrived in five separate groups consisting of six, five, three, nine, and seven drones, respectively.
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