Russian strikes in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region kill 2
- 03 December, 2025
- 11:11
Two people were killed and three others injured in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of drone attacks by the Russian Armed Forces, Report informs referring to Interfax-Ukraine, which cites Vladyslav Haivanenko, head of the regional military administration.
The attack left dead two men, aged 43 and 50.
All the injured were hospitalized.
