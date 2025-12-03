Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Russian strikes in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region kill 2

    Other countries
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 11:11
    Russian strikes in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region kill 2

    Two people were killed and three others injured in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of drone attacks by the Russian Armed Forces, Report informs referring to Interfax-Ukraine, which cites Vladyslav Haivanenko, head of the regional military administration.

    The attack left dead two men, aged 43 and 50.

    All the injured were hospitalized.

    Rusiyanın Dnepropetrovska hücumu nəticəsində iki nəfər ölüb, bir neçə nəfər yaralanıb
    В результате ударов РФ по Днепропетровской области погибли двое, еще несколько раненых

