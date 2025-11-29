Russian strikes hit Kyiv and surrounding region leaving one killed, several injured

A series of Russian attacks on Kyiv and the wider Kyiv region have left one person dead and at least nine others injured, local authorities say, according to Report.

The head of the city"s military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, confirmed that a person was killed in the Sviatoshyn district of the capital as a result of a drone strike. Seven others were wounded, four of whom have been taken to hospital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

In the Brovary district outside the capital, multi-storey apartment buildings and private homes were damaged, regional governor Mykola Kalyshyn said. Two people in Brovary were reported injured.

Ukraine"s Air Force said the capital and surrounding areas came under a combined attack late on 29 November involving both drones and ballistic missiles launched by Russian forces.