 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian Foreign Minister expresses desire to restore relations with US

    Lavrov: Russia does not seek confrontation with United States

    Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow hopes to restore relations with Washington and not seeking confrontation. Report informs citing the "Interfax", Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said speaking in the Mongolian Foreign Ministry.

    "Russia does not seek confrontation with United States, even with both NATO and the European Union, and has never been the initiator of such a confrontation. It is clear that a confrontational attitude only hampers efforts to restore the optimal vector of world development", Lavrov said.

    Moscow, according to the minister, hopes that "Russian-American relations over time will return to normal trajectory; it can be done only on the basis of mutual respect and a balance of interests."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi