Russian Foreign Minister expresses desire to restore relations with US

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow hopes to restore relations with Washington and not seeking confrontation. Report informs citing the "Interfax", Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said speaking in the Mongolian Foreign Ministry.

"Russia does not seek confrontation with United States, even with both NATO and the European Union, and has never been the initiator of such a confrontation. It is clear that a confrontational attitude only hampers efforts to restore the optimal vector of world development", Lavrov said.

Moscow, according to the minister, hopes that "Russian-American relations over time will return to normal trajectory; it can be done only on the basis of mutual respect and a balance of interests."