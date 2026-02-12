Russian drone strike hits emergency services building in Kramatorsk

A Russian drone struck the State Emergency Service building in Kramatorsk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X, Report informs.

According to Zelenskyy, overnight into Tuesday, Russian forces carried out a large-scale attack on Ukrainian territory using 219 strike drones, including numerous Shahed-type UAVs, and 25 missiles, 24 of which were ballistic.

"Unfortunately, not all of them were intercepted, though many were successfully neutralized. As a result of this strike, two people have died. I extend my condolences to their families and loved ones. More than ten others were injured," the president wrote.

He noted that the main targets of the attack were energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro, including power plants and substations, while Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kyiv, and Kherson regions were also affected.

The situation in the capital remains tense, with heating services in many buildings still not fully restored.