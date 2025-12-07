Russian army carries out massive attacks on Ukraine

Russian troops carried out more massive attacks with drones and missiles on the territory of Ukraine. Energy infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged.

As Report informs with reference to Ukrainian media, several enterprises in the energy sector were hit in the Kremenchuk district.

"Last night, the Russians carried out a massive combined attack on Poltava region using missiles and UAVs. Several energy sector enterprises in the Kremenchuk district were hit," the head of Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the strikes resulted in fires, damaged technical equipment, and a private house. As a result of the attack, there are interruptions in heat and water supply in some areas.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a 50-year-old man was killed as a result of Russian drone strikes on the city of Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region, and an abandoned building and a residential house caught fire.

Also, the Russian Armed Forces fired 600 times at 23 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"In total, over the past day, Russian troops have carried out 649 strikes on 23 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. A 43-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the Polohy district," he wrote on Telegram.

In addition, according to Fedorov, 14 reports were received about damage to residential buildings, cars, and infrastructure facilities.