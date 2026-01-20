Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Russia shells Kyiv, leaving several thousand homes without heat, water

    As a result of the Russian Armed Forces' shelling of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, nearly 6,000 multi-story buildings were left without heat, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, Report informs via Ukrainian media.

    "After this attack on the capital, 5,635 multi-story buildings were left without heat. Almost 80% of these buildings were without heat since January 9," Klitschko noted, emphasizing that part of the city was also left without water.

    Klitschko also noted that one person was injured as a result of the shelling, and several residential buildings and an elementary school were damaged.

    Rusiyanın Kiyevə hücumu nəticəsində minlərlə ev istilik və susuz qalıb
    В результате обстрела ВС РФ по Киеву без тепла и водоснабжения остались несколько тысяч домов

