Russia shells Kyiv, leaving several thousand homes without heat, water

As a result of the Russian Armed Forces' shelling of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, nearly 6,000 multi-story buildings were left without heat, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, Report informs via Ukrainian media.

"After this attack on the capital, 5,635 multi-story buildings were left without heat. Almost 80% of these buildings were without heat since January 9," Klitschko noted, emphasizing that part of the city was also left without water.

Klitschko also noted that one person was injured as a result of the shelling, and several residential buildings and an elementary school were damaged.