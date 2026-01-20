Russia shells Kyiv, leaving several thousand homes without heat, water
20 January, 2026
- 11:33
As a result of the Russian Armed Forces' shelling of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, nearly 6,000 multi-story buildings were left without heat, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, Report informs via Ukrainian media.
"After this attack on the capital, 5,635 multi-story buildings were left without heat. Almost 80% of these buildings were without heat since January 9," Klitschko noted, emphasizing that part of the city was also left without water.
Klitschko also noted that one person was injured as a result of the shelling, and several residential buildings and an elementary school were damaged.
