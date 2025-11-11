Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Russia launches large-scale drone attack on Odesa Oblast

    Other countries
    • 11 November, 2025
    • 11:22
    Russia launches large-scale drone attack on Odesa Oblast

    Russian forces launched a large-scale drone strike on Odesa Oblast on the night of 10-11 November, damaging energy and transport infrastructure and injuring one person, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, Report informs via Ukrainska Pravda.

    Air defense forces downed most of the Russian drones, but some UAVs hit civilian facilities.

    The strikes caused fires at several energy sites, which firefighters quickly extinguished. Damage was also reported to a depot belonging to Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways), a state-run railway operator, and office buildings.

    One person suffered shrapnel injuries and received the necessary medical treatment.

    Critical infrastructure in the oblast is currently operating on generators, and invincibility centers [Invincibility centers are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.] have been opened in local hromadas [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

    Ukraine Russia Odesa drone attack
    Rusiya Odessaya dronlarla hücum edib, enerji və nəqliyyat obyektlərinə zərər vurub
    Россия атаковала юг Украины ударными дронами, повредив энергетические и транспортные объекты

    Latest News

    12:43

    Man City, Real Madrid interested in Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai

    Football
    12:30

    Azerbaijan reduces carpet import costs from Türkiye by over 15%

    Business
    12:23

    Two dead, dozens injured in tourist bus crash in Egypt's Red Sea region

    Other countries
    12:07

    Number of asylum seekers arriving in Azerbaijan increases in 2025

    Social security
    12:05

    Number of tourists traveling from European countries to Azerbaijan revealed

    Tourism
    11:39

    Turkish foreign minister meets Syrian president in Washington

    Region
    11:22

    Russia launches large-scale drone attack on Odesa Oblast

    Other countries
    11:08

    Euronews Academy instructor says looking forward to benefit from Azerbaijani journalists' experience

    Media
    11:06

    Death toll from New Delhi car explosion rises to 12

    Other countries
    All News Feed