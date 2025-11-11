Russia launches large-scale drone attack on Odesa Oblast

Russian forces launched a large-scale drone strike on Odesa Oblast on the night of 10-11 November, damaging energy and transport infrastructure and injuring one person, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, Report informs via Ukrainska Pravda.

Air defense forces downed most of the Russian drones, but some UAVs hit civilian facilities.

The strikes caused fires at several energy sites, which firefighters quickly extinguished. Damage was also reported to a depot belonging to Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways), a state-run railway operator, and office buildings.

One person suffered shrapnel injuries and received the necessary medical treatment.

Critical infrastructure in the oblast is currently operating on generators, and invincibility centers [Invincibility centers are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.] have been opened in local hromadas [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].