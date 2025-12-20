Russia presses offensive on ten fronts in Ukraine, Kyiv Says

Russian forces continue to carry out active combat operations across ten fronts in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian military.

In its latest daily update, cited by the news agency Report, Ukraine's General Staff said the heaviest fighting was taking place on the Pokrovsk axis in the east of the country.

The military said that over the past day Russian forces had launched three missile strikes and 55 air attacks across Ukraine, dropping about 150 guided aerial bombs and firing four missiles.

In addition, Russia was reported to have deployed 4,597 so-called kamikaze drones and carried out 3,875 shelling attacks on Ukrainian military positions and populated areas, including 96 strikes using multiple-launch rocket systems.

The General Staff added that Russian aircraft had also carried out strikes with guided bombs on several settlements, including Pidhavrylivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region and Huliaipole and Vozdvyzhivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

A Russian ballistic missile strike on port infrastructure in the Odesa region on the previous day had killed eight people and wounded 27 others.