Baku buses introduce NFC payments for passengers - EXCLUSIVE

Passengers on Baku city buses can now pay fares using all local bank cards that support NFC, as well as through Apple Pay and Google Pay, the operator of the city's BakuCard system, K Group LLC, told Report.

Traditional payment methods via BakuCard, BirBank, and M10 QR codes remain available.

Initially, NFC payments have been activated on route 500: "The system is being tested under real operating conditions. If the test phase is successful, it will gradually be implemented on other BakuBus routes in the coming days, and later expanded to other transport operators."

During the test period, passengers experiencing card issues are advised to use alternative payment methods.

Baku metro passengers have been able to pay fares with NFC-enabled local bank cards since November 1.