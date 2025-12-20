US says looks forward to working with Azerbaijan as 'valued strategic partner'

The United States looks forward to working with Azerbaijan as a valued strategic partner to advance vision for peace and prosperity and unlock the rich economic potential of the South Caucasus, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan said in a post on X, according to Report.

"Yesterday, senior US and Azerbaijani officials met for the inaugural session of our countries' bilateral working group to begin implementing the MOU signed at President Trump's historic August 8Peace Summit in Washington," the post reads.

The embassy said that during the meeting the sides discussed joint activities under the MOU to strengthen regional connectivity and trade, economic investment, including AI and digital infrastructure, and security cooperation.

"The United States looks forward to working with our valued strategic partner Azerbaijan to advance President Trump"s vision for peace and prosperity and unlock the rich economic potential of the South Caucasus," the post reads.