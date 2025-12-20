Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    US says looks forward to working with Azerbaijan as 'valued strategic partner'

    Foreign policy
    • 20 December, 2025
    • 10:48
    US says looks forward to working with Azerbaijan as 'valued strategic partner'

    The United States looks forward to working with Azerbaijan as a valued strategic partner to advance vision for peace and prosperity and unlock the rich economic potential of the South Caucasus, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan said in a post on X, according to Report.

    "Yesterday, senior US and Azerbaijani officials met for the inaugural session of our countries' bilateral working group to begin implementing the MOU signed at President Trump's historic August 8Peace Summit in Washington," the post reads.

    The embassy said that during the meeting the sides discussed joint activities under the MOU to strengthen regional connectivity and trade, economic investment, including AI and digital infrastructure, and security cooperation.

    "The United States looks forward to working with our valued strategic partner Azerbaijan to advance President Trump"s vision for peace and prosperity and unlock the rich economic potential of the South Caucasus," the post reads.

    United States Azerbaijan strategic partnership
    ABŞ Azərbaycanla strateji tərəfdaşlığı dərinləşdirməyə hazır olduğunu bəyan edib
    США заявили о готовности углублять стратегическое партнерство с Азербайджаном

    Latest News

    12:13

    Talks between foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Montenegro get underway in Baku

    Foreign policy
    11:53

    Juliette Garside: Vardanyan's claims of ignorance of Troika scheme appear implausible

    Media
    11:32

    Azerbaijan imports $132M in furniture in 11 months

    Business
    11:28

    Baku buses introduce NFC payments for passengers - EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    11:22

    Ukraine strikes Russian military and energy targets in Caspian

    Other countries
    11:19

    Pakistan court sentences former PM Imran Khan and wife to 17 years

    Other countries
    11:06

    Russia presses offensive on ten fronts in Ukraine, Kyiv Says

    Other countries
    10:57

    Türkiye detains 61 in major fraud and loan sharking raids

    Region
    10:48

    US says looks forward to working with Azerbaijan as 'valued strategic partner'

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed