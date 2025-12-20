Talks between foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Montenegro get underway in Baku Foreign policy

Juliette Garside: Vardanyan's claims of ignorance of Troika scheme appear implausible Media

Azerbaijan imports $132M in furniture in 11 months Business

Baku buses introduce NFC payments for passengers - EXCLUSIVE Infrastructure

Ukraine strikes Russian military and energy targets in Caspian Other countries

Pakistan court sentences former PM Imran Khan and wife to 17 years Other countries

Russia presses offensive on ten fronts in Ukraine, Kyiv Says Other countries

Türkiye detains 61 in major fraud and loan sharking raids Region