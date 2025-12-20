Pakistan court sentences former PM Imran Khan and wife to 17 years

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Other countries
    • 20 December, 2025
    • 11:19
    A court in Pakistan has sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 17 years in prison in a corruption case, Report informs via Geo News.

