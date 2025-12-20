Pakistan court sentences former PM Imran Khan and wife to 17 years
Other countries
- 20 December, 2025
- 11:19
A court in Pakistan has sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 17 years in prison in a corruption case, Report informs via Geo News.
Latest News
12:13
Talks between foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Montenegro get underway in BakuForeign policy
11:53
Juliette Garside: Vardanyan's claims of ignorance of Troika scheme appear implausibleMedia
11:32
Azerbaijan imports $132M in furniture in 11 monthsBusiness
11:28
Baku buses introduce NFC payments for passengers - EXCLUSIVEInfrastructure
11:22
Ukraine strikes Russian military and energy targets in CaspianOther countries
11:19
Pakistan court sentences former PM Imran Khan and wife to 17 yearsOther countries
11:06
Russia presses offensive on ten fronts in Ukraine, Kyiv SaysOther countries
10:57
Türkiye detains 61 in major fraud and loan sharking raidsRegion
10:48