Ibrahimović: Montenegro welcomes Washington agreements

Montenegro welcomes the agreements reached at the Washington summit on 8 August, Montenegro"s Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

Report quotes Ibrahimović as saying that during today"s talks with Bayramov, the peace process between Baku and Yerevan, including the Washington agreements, was also discussed.

"We welcome the agreements reached, whose implementation is moving in a positive direction. We hope Azerbaijan will continue to demonstrate peace, stability, and prosperity not only in the region but also globally. We are also interested in further deepening of cooperation," he said.