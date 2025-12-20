Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan, Montenegro FMs discuss NATO cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 20 December, 2025
    • 13:44
    Azerbaijan, Montenegro FMs discuss NATO cooperation

    The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Montenegro discussed NATO cooperation during a joint press conference, Report informs.

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said Montenegro is a NATO member, and Azerbaijan maintains close relations with the country.

    Bayramov also briefed his Montenegrin counterpart, Ervin Ibrahimović, on the Washington Agreement of August 8 and the post-conflict period in the South Caucasus.

    "We provided full information on reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories. We also discussed the fact that 50,000 people live there and outlined planned work in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur in the coming years," Bayramov said.

