Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Ibrahimović: Montenegro aims to become 28th full EU member by 2028

    Other countries
    • 20 December, 2025
    • 13:43
    Ibrahimović: Montenegro aims to become 28th full EU member by 2028

    Montenegro aims to become the 28th full member of the European Union by 2028, Ervin Ibrahimović, Montenegro"s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, according to Report.

    "We have ambitious plans for the next 40 years within the European process, and by 2028 we plan to achieve the status of the 28th full European country. We believe that all Western Balkan countries should integrate into the European space, as this ensures peace and stability. Our ambition and optimism are supported by recent results: over the past five to six days, we have made significant progress in key areas," Ibrahimović said.

    He added that, according to recent assessments by European institutions, "our partners recognize the reforms Montenegro has implemented," the standards introduced, and the work accomplished.

    The minister said the country looks to the future with optimism and expects to achieve its ambitions in the coming decades.

    Montenegro European Union European integration
    Monteneqro 2028-ci ilə qədər Aİ-nin 28-ci tamhüquqlu üzvü olmağı planlaşdırır
    Глава МИД: Черногория рассчитывает к 2028 году стать 28-м полноценным членом ЕС

    Latest News

    15:24

    Ukraine hits two Russian Su-27 aircraft at Belbek airbase

    Other countries
    15:09

    NATO hopes to agree on new partnership framework document with Armenia in 2026

    Region
    14:51

    Azerbaijan exports nearly $26M in animal fats and vegetable oils

    Business
    14:36

    Azerbaijan doubles direct investment in UK economy

    Finance
    14:28
    Photo

    Gafarova, Ibrahimović discuss interparliamentary cooperation between Baku and Podgorica

    Foreign policy
    14:12

    Minister: Montenegro sees good prospects for energy cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Energy
    14:08

    Montenegro interested in new investments from Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    13:55

    Ibrahimović: Montenegro welcomes Washington agreements

    Other
    13:47

    Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Montenegro agree to hold consular consultations

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed