Ibrahimović: Montenegro aims to become 28th full EU member by 2028

Montenegro aims to become the 28th full member of the European Union by 2028, Ervin Ibrahimović, Montenegro"s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, according to Report.

"We have ambitious plans for the next 40 years within the European process, and by 2028 we plan to achieve the status of the 28th full European country. We believe that all Western Balkan countries should integrate into the European space, as this ensures peace and stability. Our ambition and optimism are supported by recent results: over the past five to six days, we have made significant progress in key areas," Ibrahimović said.

He added that, according to recent assessments by European institutions, "our partners recognize the reforms Montenegro has implemented," the standards introduced, and the work accomplished.

The minister said the country looks to the future with optimism and expects to achieve its ambitions in the coming decades.