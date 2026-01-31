Leyla Aliyeva attends discussions on environmental problems of Caspian Sea in Geneva

A high-level panel discussion on "Strengthening Environmental Governance and International Cooperation for the Protection of the Caspian Sea" was held at the UN headquarters in Geneva, co-organized by the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, the Caspisnet Scientific Network and the Secretariat of the Tehran Convention, Report informs.

Addressing the official part of the event, Leyla Aliyeva, highlighted the global significance of the Caspian Sea, the environmental threats it currently faces, and the importance of the science-based cooperation to preserve it for future generations. Leyla Aliyeva emphasized that the ongoing shrinking in sea levels and the loss of biodiversity could result in increasingly severe consequences unless timely, coordinated measures are implemented. She urged the event participants to maintain discussions on the Caspian Sea, pursuing concrete steps that yield tangible results.

Speaking at the event, Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva, and Galib Israfilov, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, underlined the paramount importance of such discussions in fostering dialogue between government agencies, international organizations, and the expert community. The speakers underscored that enhancing institutional collaboration in environmental governance, alongside the active exchange of information and experience, will significantly bolster collective efforts to protect the Caspian Sea.

The discussions were followed by panel sessions featuring an exchange of views among key participants, including Arnold Kreilhuber, Regional Director of the UN Environment Programme's Europe Office, and Francesca Racioppi, Head of Office at WHO European Centre for Environment and Health, who were joined by leaders and representatives from the University of Geneva, the Geneva Water Hub, and Caspisnet, as well as several other international organizations and think tanks. The discussions focused on environmental governance, the critical role of scientific research, and the significance of international collaboration and water diplomacy in protecting the Caspian Sea, resulting in the proposal of various strategic initiatives.

Afterwards, a short documentary highlighting the environmental challenges facing the Caspian Sea was screened. The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session.