Leyla Aliyeva meets with Director-General of UN Office at Geneva

Leyla Aliyeva met with Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva, Report informs.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the environmental problems of the Caspian Sea, focusing on environmental protection and the need for enhancing international collaboration.

On the same day, a high-level panel discussion on "Strengthening Environmental Governance and International Cooperation for the Protection of the Caspian Sea" was held at the UN headquarters in Geneva, co-organized by the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, the Caspisnet Scientific Network and the Secretariat of the Tehran Convention.