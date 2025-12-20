Ibrahimović: Azerbaijan and Montenegro discuss launching regular flights

Montenegro is interested in establishing regular air services with Azerbaijan, Ervin Ibrahimović, Montenegro"s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, according to Report.

"We agreed with my esteemed colleague that in the future it is worth considering not only seasonal but also year-round flights to better serve the interests of both countries," Ibrahimović added.