Ibrahimović: Azerbaijan and Montenegro discuss launching regular flights
Foreign policy
- 20 December, 2025
- 13:35
Montenegro is interested in establishing regular air services with Azerbaijan, Ervin Ibrahimović, Montenegro"s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, according to Report.
"We agreed with my esteemed colleague that in the future it is worth considering not only seasonal but also year-round flights to better serve the interests of both countries," Ibrahimović added.
Latest News
13:55
Ibrahimović: Montenegro welcomes Washington agreementsOther
13:47
Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Montenegro agree to hold consular consultationsForeign policy
13:44
Azerbaijan, Montenegro FMs discuss NATO cooperationForeign policy
13:43
Ibrahimović: Montenegro aims to become 28th full EU member by 2028Other countries
13:35
Ibrahimović: Azerbaijan and Montenegro discuss launching regular flightsForeign policy
13:30
Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Montenegro have potential for cooperation in transportForeign policy
13:23
Azerbaijani сompanies invest up to $1 billion in MontenegroDomestic policy
13:14
Photo
Azerbaijan and Gambia discuss establishing parliamentary friendship groupsForeign policy
13:08