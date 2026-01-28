Non-oil, gas sector provided 51.9% of Azerbaijan's budget revenues in 2025

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    In 2025, Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from the non-oil and gas sector exceeded 20.3 billion manats, accounting for 51.9% of budget revenues for the reporting period, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance.

    The volume of such revenues in 2025 increased by 3.6% compared to 2024.

    In the reporting year, 59.1% of non-oil and gas revenues, or 12.006 billion manats, came from tax revenues; 31.4%, or 6.369 billion manats, came from customs revenues; 3.3%, or 679.7 million manats, came from revenues from paid services of budgetary organizations; 5.9%, or 1.200 billion manats, came from other revenues; and 0.3%, or 46.2 million manats, came from income from the lease of state property.

    Compared to the previous year, in 2025, revenues from tax authorities in the non-oil and gas sector increased by 978.6 million manats, or 8.9%, revenues from the lease of state property and other revenues by 120.8 million manats, or 10.7%, and revenues from paid services of budgetary organizations by 131.8 million manats, or 24.1%.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

