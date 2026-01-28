Mirzoyan says necessary to review goals of EU monitoring mission in Armenia

Armenia and the EU need to discuss the future of the EU Monitoring Mission in the country (EUMA), Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said addressing the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Report informs.

According to him, the EUMA has contributed to stability in the region.

"We now have peace (with Azerbaijan - ed.), and we should consider how this mission can further contribute to the development of the region," he noted.

The head of the EUMA, Markus Ritter, previously stated that it would cease operations in the border zone after the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia due to its being no longer needed.

EUMA began its work on February 20, 2023. On January 30, 2025, the EU Council extended the mandate of the EUMA in Armenia for two years, until February 19, 2027.