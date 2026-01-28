QS European ranking: Number of Azerbaijani universities rises to 15

The number of Azerbaijani universities included in the QS Best European Universities Ranking, published by international ranking agency Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), has increased from 9 to 15 compared with last year.

According to Report, the information was released by the State Agency for Science and Higher Education.

Among 958 universities from 42 countries featured in the ranking, six Azerbaijani universities have entered the list for the first time this year. By the number of new entrants, Azerbaijan ranked 17th globally.

Among countries represented by ten or more universities, Azerbaijan ranks third in terms of the rate of improvement of its universities" positions in international rankings.

The top three Azerbaijani universities are Azerbaijan State University of Economics (271), Baku State University (278), Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry (349).

Compared with the previous edition of the ranking, most Azerbaijani universities on the list improved their positions in key indicators such as Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Graduate Employability, Share of International Faculty, and Faculty-to-Student Ratio.